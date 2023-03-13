Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 26,141 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,141 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,812,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,707,000 after acquiring an additional 321,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,404,000 after purchasing an additional 564,889 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,730,000 after purchasing an additional 737,040 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,440,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,211,000 after purchasing an additional 67,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,297,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,775,000 after buying an additional 248,526 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $70.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.24. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.69 and a one year high of $105.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.14.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

