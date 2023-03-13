Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Decreases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,671 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $28.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $230.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $44.63.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

