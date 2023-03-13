Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Decreases Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 12.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in AMETEK by 45.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AME shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMETEK Trading Down 2.3 %

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,660 shares of company stock worth $2,400,378 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $135.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.94. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

