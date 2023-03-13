Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $4.11 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of UDR by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in UDR by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE:UDR opened at $39.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 608.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.87.

UDR Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Further Reading

