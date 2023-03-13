Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Lincoln Electric worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after buying an additional 302,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1,948.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 267.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 105,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 77,043 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,908,000 after purchasing an additional 70,254 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,605,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO stock opened at $166.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $176.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.94.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,426.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.