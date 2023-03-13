Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Lowers Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,869 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,263,000 after acquiring an additional 667,656 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,587,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,316,000 after acquiring an additional 525,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 76.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,885,000 after acquiring an additional 502,558 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE EL opened at $234.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $289.59.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.48.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

