Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 1,252 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,162,000 after purchasing an additional 411,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after buying an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,542,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,868,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $142.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.27.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

