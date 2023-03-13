Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 556 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,573,000 after acquiring an additional 599,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 32.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after purchasing an additional 678,694 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $371,318,000 after purchasing an additional 264,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,605,000 after buying an additional 947,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.80.

Shares of MSI opened at $261.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.52. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $275.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.