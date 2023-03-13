Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140,326.4% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 702,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,761,000 after purchasing an additional 701,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.0 %

GS opened at $321.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.35. The firm has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

