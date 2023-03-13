Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE WEC opened at $87.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.38.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.96%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

