Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.29 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $64.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average of $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

