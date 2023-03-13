Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $782,000 Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 147.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,324 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 193,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.73.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

