Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $888,000 Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $44,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 210.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT opened at $139.40 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.60.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Citigroup lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.64.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.