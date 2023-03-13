Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Increases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,425,061,000 after buying an additional 147,619 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,161,173,000 after buying an additional 40,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Humana by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,728,012,000 after buying an additional 53,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Humana by 63.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after buying an additional 654,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,388,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $479.66 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $410.87 and a one year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $495.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.72.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,258 shares of company stock valued at $17,772,482. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.12.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

