Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,272 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $83.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $225.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.15. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $91.22.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

