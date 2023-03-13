Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 1,752 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 134.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 701,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,982,000 after buying an additional 401,914 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 793.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,024,000 after buying an additional 434,996 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $246.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Loop Capital raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Argus raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $239.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

