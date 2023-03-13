Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 2,944 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,072,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,590,000 after acquiring an additional 120,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,128,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $800,463,000 after acquiring an additional 26,442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,669 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,583,000 after acquiring an additional 188,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,427,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,962,000 after acquiring an additional 75,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Down 2.9 %

CDW stock opened at $190.47 on Monday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

