Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 8,900 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 1.8 %

WRB opened at $61.52 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.