Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 11,056 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 56,697.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after acquiring an additional 856,126 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,780,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,312,000 after acquiring an additional 567,715 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after acquiring an additional 535,715 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,708,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,830 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $78.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

