Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 1,311 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $615.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $591.06 and its 200 day moving average is $532.43.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

