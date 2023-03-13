MELD (MELD) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MELD (MELD) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One MELD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MELD has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. MELD has a total market capitalization of $27.53 million and $1.76 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.95 or 0.00421456 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,890.89 or 0.28487684 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,571,728,188 tokens. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01732027 USD and is up 9.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,856,357.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

