Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) PT Raised to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MCG. Citigroup raised their target price on Membership Collective Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Membership Collective Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.19.

Shares of NYSE MCG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.53. 119,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. Membership Collective Group has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $9.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95.

In other news, Director Richard Caring purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,075.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Membership Collective Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

