Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.20

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 17166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MERC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.50 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $668.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $583.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.94 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently 8.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter worth $155,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter worth $388,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercer International

(Get Rating)

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.