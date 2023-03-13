Mercury NZ Limited (ASX:MCY) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.08

Mercury NZ Limited (ASX:MCY – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Sunday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Mercury NZ’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.
Mercury NZ Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83.
About Mercury NZ
Featured Stories
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
- Crocs May be a Comfortable Fit for Growth-Oriented Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Mercury NZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury NZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.