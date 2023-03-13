Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METXW) Short Interest Update

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METXW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Trading Down 0.3 %

METXW traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04.

