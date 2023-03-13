Meter Governance (MTRG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $473,845.64

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.69 or 0.00012027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $45.77 million and approximately $473,845.64 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,024,375 coins and its circulating supply is 17,019,082 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,018,346 with 16,981,148 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.60600405 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $368,358.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

