MetisDAO (METIS) Price Hits $27.65 on Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $27.65 or 0.00123110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $123.06 million and $6.01 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00031618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00036241 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00022066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00225584 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,452.04 or 0.99960285 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 25.5630928 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $5,258,238.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

