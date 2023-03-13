MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0378 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
MFS Special Value Trust Trading Down 6.8 %
Shares of NYSE MFV opened at $4.10 on Monday. MFS Special Value Trust has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $6.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40.
MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile
MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
