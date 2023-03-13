MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0378 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MFV opened at $4.10 on Monday. MFS Special Value Trust has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $6.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFV. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 246,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 137,399 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,592 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

