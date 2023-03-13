Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,114,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 399.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $173,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,649 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3,953.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,420 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $111,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $54.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

