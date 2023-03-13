Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Short Interest Update

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 98.5% from the February 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Middlefield Banc Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ MBCN traded down $1.49 on Monday, reaching $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.07. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 25.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middlefield Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth $903,000. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $851,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Middlefield Banc in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

