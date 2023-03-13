MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $446,000 Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,552 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,041.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,116.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,041.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,116.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $131,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,515.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,864 shares of company stock worth $575,963 and have sold 22,971 shares worth $1,911,629. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.63.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $71.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

