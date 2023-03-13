MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $516,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.01 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

