MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $684,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 50.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock opened at $78.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.82. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.28.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.