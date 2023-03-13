MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.71.

ZBRA opened at $288.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $440.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.09 and its 200-day moving average is $280.81.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

