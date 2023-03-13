MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.50 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $37.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

