MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,181 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 703.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3,018.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTRA. Citigroup downgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.