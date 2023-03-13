MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $230.27 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.90. The stock has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Stories

