Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMDGet Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MNMD. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. 179,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,601. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $115.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 8,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $29,038.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,959 shares in the company, valued at $838,746.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,922 shares of company stock worth $55,237 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

