Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MNMD. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. 179,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,601. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $115.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 8,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $29,038.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,959 shares in the company, valued at $838,746.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 16,922 shares of company stock worth $55,237 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

