Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 97,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance
NERV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,683. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
