Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 97,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

NERV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,683. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.