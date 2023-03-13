Mizuho Boosts Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $20.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.33.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of LTH stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -862.07 and a beta of 1.81. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.52 million. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MSD Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $139,873,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,741,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,065,000 after buying an additional 1,092,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,506,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,935,000 after buying an additional 254,551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,195,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,035,000 after buying an additional 62,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Life Time Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,839,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,680,000 after purchasing an additional 253,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.