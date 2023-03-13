Mizuho Boosts Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $20.00

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2023

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTHGet Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.33.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of LTH stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -862.07 and a beta of 1.81. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.52 million. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MSD Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $139,873,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,741,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,065,000 after buying an additional 1,092,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,506,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,935,000 after buying an additional 254,551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,195,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,035,000 after buying an additional 62,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Life Time Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,839,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,680,000 after purchasing an additional 253,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH)

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.