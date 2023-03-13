Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 164.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.2 %

MDLZ opened at $64.90 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.60. The firm has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.