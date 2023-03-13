MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $235.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $253.87.

Shares of MDB opened at $194.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 1.00. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $471.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.75 and a 200-day moving average of $201.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,125,080.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,125,080.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,169 shares of company stock worth $22,836,007 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

