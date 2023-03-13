MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Mizuho

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MDB. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $264.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $253.87.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $194.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.66. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $471.96.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,169 shares of company stock worth $22,836,007. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MongoDB by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,138,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after buying an additional 45,994 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

