MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $270.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $253.87.

MDB opened at $194.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.75 and a 200-day moving average of $201.66. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $471.96.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $7,874,824.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at $38,045,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $7,874,824.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at $38,045,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,169 shares of company stock worth $22,836,007 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,029,000 after buying an additional 24,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,623,000 after buying an additional 62,303 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,313,000 after buying an additional 118,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,909,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

