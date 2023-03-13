Morgan Stanley Boosts Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target to $25.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.05.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE PEAK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.39. 5,383,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,939,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $121,461,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 203.6% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,894,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,186,000 after buying an additional 3,282,598 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after buying an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.