Morgan Stanley Boosts Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Price Target to $7.50

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INFN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. Infinera has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Infinera by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 99,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Infinera by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Infinera by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 258,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

