Morgan Stanley Raises Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target to $39.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Schrödinger from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Schrödinger from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.93. The company had a trading volume of 417,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,850. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, CEO Ramy Farid sold 66,886 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $1,222,676.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

