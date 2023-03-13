Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.42

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 183095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Down 8.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.36, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.69 million, a PE ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Reid Mackie sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,000. Corporate insiders own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

