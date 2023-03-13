MUSE ENT NFT Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $6.30 Million (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and $5.03 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00668729 USD and is down -6.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

