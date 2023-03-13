Nano (XNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $107.28 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $107.28 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00003636 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,129.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00345844 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016874 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.18 or 0.00682796 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00085843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.97 or 0.00546321 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010091 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

